Stastny, Lehner lead Golden Knights to Game 2 win over Stars

EDMONTON, Alberta (KWTX) - Paul Stastny scored the Golden Knights' first goal of the Western Conference final, Robin Lehner made 24 saves in his return to the crease, and Vegas defeated the Dallas Stars 3-0 Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first period, the Golden Knights scored three goals in the second period. Stastny, Tomas Nosek and William Karlsson all found the back of the net behind Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin, who was pulled before the third period started.

Lehner was perfect after sitting out game one, which Vegas lost Sunday night 1-0. Jake Oettinger made five saves in his NHL debut in the third period for Dallas.

Game three is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

