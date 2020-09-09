Temple: Veterans group facilities with bars have some options

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission is allowing Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Legion facilities with bars to reopen under new rules.

In June Gov. Gregg Abbott ordered all bars in the state to close to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order inadvertently included veterans service group halls with bars.

According to the TABC, about 300 veterans service groups in the state have alcohol permits and were impacted by the governor’s order.

“We were close to the bottom as far as paying our bills and keeping the lights on,” said Jimmy Douglas, the commander of VFW Bell Post 1820 and Auxiliary in Temple. "

Under the new TABC exemptions, such facilities have three options for reopening:

Temporarily suspend alcoholic beverage license/permit: Veterans' service organizations can temporarily suspend their licenses to sell alcohol and reopen without bar service. The facility will not face any penalties for suspending its license.

Re-diagram licensed premises: An organization can have its common area be unlicensed and separate from its licensed bar. This enables the organization to reopen the unlicensed portions of its facility to provide services to veterans.

Operate as a restaurant: The organization can apply for a TABC Food and Beverage Certificate. This requires it to operate as a restaurant by either using its own commercial kitchen or partnering with a third-party vendor. The alcohol sales, for an organization choosing this option, must be less than 51% of the facility’s total sales.

The VFW Bell Post 1820 and Auxiliary chose the third option.

The post’s bar is open, but its restaurant accounts for the majority of its total sales.

