Advertisement

UN report: Increased warming closing in on agreed upon limit

The United Nations says the world is getting hotter and is getting close to passing one of the limits set by global leaders five years ago.
The United Nations says the world is getting hotter and is getting close to passing one of the limits set by global leaders five years ago.(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United Nations says the world is getting hotter and is getting close to passing one of the limits set by global leaders five years ago.

Wednesday’s climate science update says the world is only a few tenths of a degree away from the goal of limiting warming to 2.7 degrees above late 19th century temperatures.

If warming tops that mark, scientists say the risks of more harmful climate effects increase tremendously.

The head of the World Meteorological Organization says we may reach that level of heat in a decade.

The last five years have warmed tremendously compared to earlier.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

One day it was sunny, the next day it was snowing

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Summer came to an abrupt halt in parts of the Rocky Mountains Tuesday.

Weather

New project to probe Hurricane Maria deaths in Puerto Rico

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. researchers who estimated that nearly 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria are now investigating deaths that might have been missed.

Weather

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires are raging unchecked across parts of the Western United States as winds sweep the region.

7 Day Forecast

Wet Weather Wednesday Coming! Keep The Umbrella Close

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

National

Rene has re-strengthened to a tropical storm far out over the Atlantic.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Farther west in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to begin weakening.

Weather

From heat to snow: Rocky Mountains see 60-degree plunge

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Summer has come to an abrupt halt in parts of the Rocky Mountains as temperatures reaching into the 90s have plunged about 60 degrees in less than 24 hours.

National

Weather whiplash: Nebraska goes from triple digits to 40s and snow

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT
|
By Ed Payne
The high in Scottsbluff, near the Wyoming border, peaked at 105 on Saturday. Tuesday’s temperature will top out in the low 40s.

7 Day Forecast

Abnormally Strong Cold Front Playing Havoc With Our Weather

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

National

2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days.

Weather

Two tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Two tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic Ocean, including Rene, which formed off the coast of West Africa.