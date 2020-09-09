UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 holiday workers
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(AP) - UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the holiday season.
UPS said Wednesday that it expects a record peak season.
Volume of packages for delivery usually rises starting in October and runs through January.
The company says it will have full-time and part-time seasonal jobs, mostly package handlers, drivers and driver helpers.
The Atlanta-based company touts the seasonal jobs as ones that can lead to year-round employment.
