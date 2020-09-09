U.S. job posting rise to 6.6 million in July

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. employers advertised more jobs but hired fewer workers in July, sending mixed signals about the job market in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the number of U.S. job postings on the last day of July rose to 6.6 million from 6 million at the end of June.

A year earlier, employers posted 7.2 million job openings.

Hiring dropped to 5.8 million from 7 million in June.

The number of Americans laid off or discharged fell to 1.6 million from nearly 2 million in June.

