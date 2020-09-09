Vehicle hits phone poll, house; driver taken to local hospital in critical condition

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A driver was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle left a local roadway, hit a utility pole and then collided with a house in Temple.

Officers were at the scene of the accident Wednesday afternoon near West Avenue M and South 35th Street.

Avenue M is closed to traffic and residents in the area of the accident may experience power outages, police said.

