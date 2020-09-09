Waco: Tax rate to remain unchanged

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For another year, property tax rates will stay the same for residents in the City of Waco.

During a specially called budget meeting Tuesday night, the Waco city council voted unanimously to approve the tax rate for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The rate will remain at $0.776232 per $100 ($0.65 to fund maintenance and operations expenditures and $0.13 to pay debt service).

“Which is a rate lower than than the ‘no new revenue’ tax rate, and thus, the City of Waco is not increasing property taxes for the 2020-2021 tax year," said councilman John Kinnaird.

The city has had the same tax rate since 2018.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.