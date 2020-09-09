White House Rose Garden, South Lawn need repairs after RNC events

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Rose Garden has been a muddy mess and the South Lawn marred by brown patches since President Donald Trump used them as backdrops for last month’s Republican National Convention.

Both are undergoing extensive re-sodding as crews work to repair the damage, which was clearly visible this week and last.

The Rose Garden repairs come just weeks after the White House completed a major renovation of the garden intended, in part, to improve drainage issues.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says, “The sod is being replaced at no cost to taxpayers.

Additionally, there has been other planned infrastructure work taking place on the south grounds.”

He added that the work is expected to be completed by early today or tomorrow, weather permitting.

The damage comes after Mr. Trump upended long-held norms separating campaigning and governing by using the White House grounds as the stage for a partisan political event.

First Lady Melania Trump delivered her convention speech in the newly-refurbished Rose Garden and the president formally accepted his party’s nomination on the South Lawn in front of more than a thousand people seated in rows of closely-packed white chairs, despite the ongoing pandemic.

