Advertisement

White House Rose Garden, South Lawn need repairs after RNC events

The Rose Garden has been a muddy mess and the South Lawn marred by brown patches since President Donald Trump used them as backdrops for last month’s Republican National Convention. (File)
The Rose Garden has been a muddy mess and the South Lawn marred by brown patches since President Donald Trump used them as backdrops for last month’s Republican National Convention. (File)(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Rose Garden has been a muddy mess and the South Lawn marred by brown patches since President Donald Trump used them as backdrops for last month’s Republican National Convention.

Both are undergoing extensive re-sodding as crews work to repair the damage, which was clearly visible this week and last.

The Rose Garden repairs come just weeks after the White House completed a major renovation of the garden intended, in part, to improve drainage issues.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says, “The sod is being replaced at no cost to taxpayers.

Additionally, there has been other planned infrastructure work taking place on the south grounds.”

He added that the work is expected to be completed by early today or tomorrow, weather permitting.

The damage comes after Mr. Trump upended long-held norms separating campaigning and governing by using the White House grounds as the stage for a partisan political event.

First Lady Melania Trump delivered her convention speech in the newly-refurbished Rose Garden and the president formally accepted his party’s nomination on the South Lawn in front of more than a thousand people seated in rows of closely-packed white chairs, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Dem report: Postal Service changes delay prescription drugs

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delivery of mail-order prescription drugs was delayed significantly this summer after the new postmaster general ordered major changes in U.S. Postal Service operations.

Politics

AP Exclusive: Pence to attend event hosted by QAnon backers

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials from President Donald Trump’s campaign are slated to attend a Montana fundraiser this month hosted by a couple who are adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Politics

Judge: Texas voters must be notified of signature issues

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge says Texas voters must be notified of any issues with their signature on mailed-in ballots.

Politics

GOP proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, but Dems say not enough

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package.

Latest News

National Politics

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Politics

Trump expands ban on new offshore drilling sites in Atlantic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is seeking to claim the mantle of environmental steward as he announces an expansion of a ban on offshore drilling and highlights conservation projects in Florida.

Politics

McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aid

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package.

Politics

House to investigate DeJoy possible campaign law violations

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Democrats will investigate whether Postmaster General Louis DeJoy encouraged employees at his business to contribute to Republican candidates and then reimbursed them in the guise of bonuses, a violation of campaign finance laws.

National Politics

Chipping in? Trump may put up his own cash on reelection

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is putting out the word that he is considering spending as much as $100 million of his own fortune on his reelection effort as campaign officials try to buck up key supporters and donors in the face of daunting polling numbers and other bad news.

Politics

Trump sees economy rebound by Election Day

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he’s expecting a strong rebound in the third quarter of 2020, with a good economic report coming out just in time for the November election.