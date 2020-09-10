Advertisement

18-wheeler fire backs up Interstate 35 traffic

The rig, hauling a load of cars, caught on fire on the southbound interstate in Lorena.
The rig, hauling a load of cars, caught on fire on the southbound interstate in Lorena.(Courtesy of Mike Dodson)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - An 18-wheeler fire was backing up traffic on Interstate 35 Thursday evening between Waco and Temple.

The rig, hauling a load of cars, caught on fire on the southbound interstate in Lorena.

The fire produced a tall column of black smoke that was visible for several miles.

The rig’s driver wasn’t injured.

Officials advised motorists to expect delays.

No further details were immediately available.

