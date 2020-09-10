18-wheeler fire backs up Interstate 35 traffic

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - An 18-wheeler fire was backing up traffic on Interstate 35 Thursday evening between Waco and Temple.

The rig, hauling a load of cars, caught on fire on the southbound interstate in Lorena.

The fire produced a tall column of black smoke that was visible for several miles.

The rig’s driver wasn’t injured.

Officials advised motorists to expect delays.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.