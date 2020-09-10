2020 PUPPY PICKS: Marty, Week 3

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Word around the kennel is that the visitors endzone is packed with pick-enhancing dog food, but Marty couldn’t care less, especially if it gives him a com-pet-titive advantage.

Bad dog.

The canines are perfect through two weeks, and Marty is out to keep the streak alive by choosing the Crawford Pirates to beat the Axtell Longhorns.

WEEK PUPPY PREDICTION RESULT PUPPY RECORD 1 Jasmine Salado Eagles SALADO 45, Troy 24 1-0 2 Rudy Mart Panthers MART 43, McGregor 33 2-0 3 Marty Crawford Pirates TBD TBD

