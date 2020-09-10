2020 PUPPY PICKS: Marty, Week 3
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Word around the kennel is that the visitors endzone is packed with pick-enhancing dog food, but Marty couldn’t care less, especially if it gives him a com-pet-titive advantage.
Bad dog.
The canines are perfect through two weeks, and Marty is out to keep the streak alive by choosing the Crawford Pirates to beat the Axtell Longhorns.
|WEEK
|PUPPY
|PREDICTION
|RESULT
|PUPPY RECORD
|1
|Jasmine
|Salado Eagles
|SALADO 45, Troy 24
|1-0
|2
|Rudy
|Mart Panthers
|MART 43, McGregor 33
|2-0
|3
|Marty
|Crawford Pirates
|TBD
|TBD
