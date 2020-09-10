Advertisement

2020 PUPPY PICKS: Marty, Week 3

Crawford-Axtell puppy picks
Crawford-Axtell puppy picks(KWTX)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Word around the kennel is that the visitors endzone is packed with pick-enhancing dog food, but Marty couldn’t care less, especially if it gives him a com-pet-titive advantage.

Bad dog.

The canines are perfect through two weeks, and Marty is out to keep the streak alive by choosing the Crawford Pirates to beat the Axtell Longhorns.

WEEKPUPPYPREDICTIONRESULTPUPPY RECORD
1JasmineSalado EaglesSALADO 45, Troy 241-0
2RudyMart PanthersMART 43, McGregor 332-0
3MartyCrawford PiratesTBDTBD

