50s? In Early September? In Central Texas? That’s Waiting For You This Morning!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The very slow-moving cold front that we kept a close watch on all day yesterday only finally moved through the area late last night but temperatures have dropped across the entire area and we’re waking up to some abnormally chilly weather this morning. Although the morning low temperature record is safe, thanks to mostly cloudy skies and some scattered morning rain, we could set a record for coldest high temperature! Rain chances hover near 40% this morning and drop to 20% around lunch time as a few scattered light showers may move in from the south. The rain will be few and far between but don’t be surprised if a shower moves through your neighborhood. Rain exits by lunch time with a dry afternoon in the forecast. Thanks to mostly cloudy skies all day long, morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s will warm into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon. The coolest temperatures will be found west of I-35 with the warmest temperatures to the east. Today’s forecast high of 69° at the Waco airport would break the record for coldest high set in 1935 of 73°.

Temperatures stay comfortable tomorrow too. We won’t start out quite as cool tomorrow morning as morning lows start in the mid 60s but we’ll only warm into the low 80s tomorrow afternoon with partly cloudy skies overhead. High temperatures should be close to 90° this weekend and that’s we’re they’ll likely be. Highs Saturday and Sunday should range from 87° to 91° with mostly clear skies overhead. A stray pop-up shower is possible Saturday afternoon with a 20% chance of rain returning Sunday as a weak frontal boundary sinks into the area.

