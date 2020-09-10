Advertisement

Crash between SUV, 18-wheeler leaves 2 Texas women dead

Two Texas women are dead after the SUV in which they were riding rear-ended an 18-wheeler.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOGANSPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two Texas women died when an SUV ran into the rear of an 18-wheeler that had stopped to make a turn.

The wreck happened about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in DeSoto Parish, La.

Killed in the accident about 3.5 miles north of Logansport were 27-year-old Julia Patton, the Carthage woman who was driving the 2017 Jeep, and her front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Galveston resident Jaylie Gray, Louisiana State Police reported.

Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said the two women are related.

Police also report that the SUV’s rear-seat passenger, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2017 International tractor-trailer rig was stopped in the northbound lane of Louisiana Highway 765 near Marshall Road and was preparing to make a right turn, Hardy said.

Investigators still are working to determine why the Jeep, which also was traveling north on LA 765, failed to stop and struck the trailer’s rear bumper.

