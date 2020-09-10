Advertisement

Ex-Texas coach accused of relationship with student indicted

Grand jurors indicted Blake Lawson Maddox, 24, of Whitehouse.
Grand jurors indicted Blake Lawson Maddox, 24, of Whitehouse.
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a former Lindale ISD coach on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student.

The grand jury voted to indict Blake Lawson Maddox, 24, of Whitehouse.

According to the Lindale ISD, Maddox was acting as an assistant football coach at Lindale ISD on Jan. 28 when the district was alerted of a possible inappropriate relationship with a high school student.

Following an investigation, Maddox was arrested on Feb. 4 by the Lindale ISD Police.

The coach is no longer with the district.

