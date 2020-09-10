Federal prison in Texas has most COVID-19 cases of any federal lockup in the US

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring has the most COVID-19 cases out of all of the federal prisons in the country – according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

One hundred and twenty-nine prisoners have tested positive, and according to the website, only one has recovered.

Six staff members have also tested positive.

No deaths have been reported.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.