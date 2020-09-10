Advertisement

Federal prison in Texas has most COVID-19 cases of any federal lockup in the US

A federal prison in Texas has the most COVID-19 cases of any federal correctional facility in the U.S. (MGN/file)
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring has the most COVID-19 cases out of all of the federal prisons in the country – according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

One hundred and twenty-nine prisoners have tested positive, and according to the website, only one has recovered.

Six staff members have also tested positive.

No deaths have been reported.

