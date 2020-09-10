Few new cases of COVID-19 reported in Central Texas

(KWTX) – The gradually slowing increase in the spread of COVID-19 in Central Texas pretty much came to a stop in most area counties Thursday, according to Texas Department of Health Services data.

A total of 123 new cases of the virus were reported Thursday in the region and more than 100 of them were confirmed in McLennan County alone.

Bell, Milam and Navarro counties reported additional cases, as well.

Navarro County reported its 30th death from the virus, and state data showed one more death in Bell County and an additional death in McLennan County.

According to state data Wednesday, at least 250 area residents diagnosed with the virus have died, including 70 Bell County residents, two more than the local count of 68; six Bosque County residents; 11 Coryell County residents, five more than the local count; three Falls County residents; one Freestone County resident; four Hamilton County residents; 12 Hill County residents; seven Lampasas County residents; five Leon County residents; eight Limestone County residents; 91 McLennan County residents, two more than the local count of 89; five Milam County residents; 22 Navarro County residents, eight fewer than the local count of 30; and five Robertson County residents, two more than the local count of three.

The statewide death toll rose by 161 Thursday to 13,853.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 3,852 new cases of the virus Thursday and added 166 earlier cases to the total of 649,809.

At least 564,114 patients have recovered and 71,842 cases were active Thursday.

More than 3,500 patients were hospitalized statewide Thursday, down slightly from Wednesday, and at least 77 patients were hospitalized in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas.

Just more than 5.4 million tests have been administered statewide and the positivity rate Thursday rose slightly to 7.7%.

Three Texas counties are still free of the virus.

BELL COUNTY

Bell County reported 13 new cases of the virus Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 4,975.

Of the total, 4,568 patients have recovered.

The state count, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, remained unchanged Thursday at 5,041.

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 68 deaths Wednesday while state data showed 70. The county is transitioning to the same method of counting deaths the state now uses based on death certificates and county of residence.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard, which tracks and updates COVID-19 cases in schools, showed 48 members have tested positive for the virus since March 16, but listed no positive tests involving students. The dashboard showed two active cases involving staff members, one at Fowler Elementary School and one at Pershing Park Elementary School.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no confirmed cases on any of the district’s campuses Thursday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard also showed no confirmed cases on any of the district’s campuses Thursday.

The Killeen Police Department Wednesday announced the cancellation of its Oct. 6 National Night Out event.

Belton police announced Tuesday they plan to go ahead with plans for a National Night Out celebration on Oct. 6, but this year’s event will be virtual. “Belton citizens can safely get involved in this year’s event by holding household picnics, decorating front yards, changing exterior lights to blue bulbs, or any other creative way of showing neighborhood unity while practicing social distancing and other safety precautions,” the city said in a press release. Residents interested in hosting an event should fill out a registration form, available online or at the front desk at the police department, and return it by Sept. 28.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 109 new cases of the virus Thursday, nearly half of which involve residents younger than 30.

The county also reported 16 new cases involving residents who are 80 or older.

Twelve long-term care facilities in the county have confirmed cases of the virus, health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said Thursday.

Tests are now being performed weekly at senior care facilities and that may be the reason for the increase in cases involving older residents, she said.

The new cases include one resident younger that 1; three whose ages range from 1 to 10; 40 who range in age from 18 to 25; one who ranges in age from 26 to 29; three in their 30s; eight in their 40s; 14 in their 50s; five whose ages range from 60 to 64; five whose ages range from 65 to 69; five whose ages range from 70 to 74; two whose ages range from 75 to 79, and 16 who are 80 or older.

Thirty nine patients were hospitalized Thursday, seven on ventilators.

Thirty of the 39 are McLennan County residents.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 257 active cases Thursday, down from Wednesday and a total of 912 positive tests since Aug. 1. In the past seven days, 92 new cases have been confirmed through clinical or surveillance testing and the seven-day clinical positivity rate is 5.3%.

“Many of our key indicators, including active cases and positivity rates, have fallen significantly over the past week,” university President Dr. Linda Livingstone said in an email to students and staff Thursday.

“While this is definitely good news – as evidence our plan is effectively managing the virus – let’s not celebrate too soon and become complacent.”

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard showed three active cases involving students at Midway High School and one active case involving a second grade student at South Bosque Elementary School.

A staff member at River Valley Elementary School has also tested positive for the virus, the district said Thursday in a letter to parents.

Students and employees with confirmed cases contracted the virus through community spread, and not at school, district spokeswoman Traci Marlin said.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Waco Invitational scheduled for Sept. 18 to Sept. 19 at Waco’s Extraco Events Center was canceled Thursday. For refunds, ticketholders should contact point of purchase.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County didn’t provide updated figures again Wednesday, and was still reporting 552 confirmed cases. A total of 338 patients have recovered and 208 cases were active.

State data, which includes state prison inmates housed in Gatesville units, also was unchanged at 1,739 with 758 recoveries.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday was reporting 271 active cases involving inmates and 33 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 855 inmates were on medical restriction and 273 were medically isolated; 527 cases involving inmates and 61 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 1,556 inmates were medically restricted and 533 were medically isolated; four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; eight cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, and four cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville.

The Evant ISD has canceled varsity football and volleyball games through Sept. 17.

The county’s death toll is 11, according to state data, but according to local data the virus earlier claimed six lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 499 cases Thursday.

Of the total, 356 patients have recovered.

Eight Limestone County residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

The first was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County was 1,180 confirmed and 280 probable cases of the virus Wednesday for a total of 1,460.

Of the total, 132 cases were active Thursday and 1,298 patients have recovered.

Nine were hospitalized.

The county reported a 30th death Thursday, but state data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 21.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Thursday Bosque County was reporting 245 cases and 193 recoveries. Revised state data based on death certificates showed one more resident diagnosed with the virus, raising the county’s death toll to six. The Kopperl ISD in Bosque County has sent its ninth through 12th grade students home to learn remotely after three students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The district notified parents last week that it was shifting from in-person instruction to remote learning through Sept. 15.

Falls County had 179 confirmed cases and 148 recoveries Thursday. State data showed three deaths. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one case involving employees at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin.

Freestone County was reporting 387 cases Thursday. Of the total, 333 patients have recovered. Six cases involving employees were reported at the William R. Boyd Unit in Teague. The county reported its first death from the virus on Aug. 31.

Hamilton County was reporting 105 confirmed cases Thursday. A total of 92 patients have recovered. Four residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

Hill County reported a total of 394 cases Thursday with 343 recoveries. Twelve residents have died, according to state data. A student at Whitney Middle School who was last on campus on Sept. 4 has tested positive for the virus, the district advised parents in a letter sent Monday. Nine students and seven staff members in the Hillsboro ISD have confirmed cases of the virus including four students and four staff members at Hillsboro Elementary School, four students at Hillsboro Intermediate School, one staff member at Franklin Elementary School, one student at Hillsboro Junior High School and two staff members at Hillsboro High School. An Itasca High School student last on campus on Sept. 3 also has a confirmed case of the virus.

Lampasas County was reporting 181 cases Thursday with 130 recoveries. Seven residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Leon County reported 207 confirmed cases with 162 recoveries Thursday. The virus has claimed five lives in the county, according to state data.

Milam County reported 462 cases and 436 recoveries Thursday. Twenty one cases were active. Five Milam County residents diagnosed with the virus have died. Eight patients were hospitalized.

Mills County reported 40 cases with 29 recoveries Thursday. Three students in the Goldthwaite ISD have tested positive for the virus, an elementary school student last on campus on Aug. 31, an elementary student last on campus on Aug. 28, and a middle school student last on campus on Aug. 31.

Robertson County was still reporting 270 cases Thursday. Of that number, 29 cases were active and 238 patients have recovered. Three residents have died, according to local data. State data showed four deaths. Hearne High School’s football game Friday night at New Waverly was canceled Thursday because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at New Waverly High School. Walk-up testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 through Sept. 10 at Grace United Methodist Church at 408 South Magnolia St. in Hearne. Those who want to be tested must have a photo ID, a phone number and an email address.

San Saba County reported 41 cases and 33 recoveries Thursday. The TDCJ Thursday reported one case involving an employee of the San Saba Transfer Facility.

