John Cornyn, Veterans react to House investigation on Fort Hood

With the House of Representatives deciding to launch its investigation into Fort Hood after the deaths of soldiers Vanessa Guillen and others, some say more could be done. 27 Fort Hood soldiers have died in 2020, including Sgt. 1st Class John David Randolph Hilty who was killed in Iraq.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - With the House of Representatives deciding to launch its investigation into Fort Hood after the deaths of soldiers Vanessa Guillen and others, some say more could be done.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn says the House investigation is a good start and he plans to do more in the Senate as well.

“This is simply not acceptable at Fort Hood or any other military installation,” he said.

In addition to the investigation, Cornyn is asking for a Senate armed services committee with both Army leadership and the independent review panel to talk about the command culture and climate on post.

As for the House investigation, he says time is needed to get the facts straight.

“I think it’s important for us to show a little bit of patience right now until this commission report comes back," he said.

“Then you and I and then the world will know exactly what happened there.”

Cornyn has not given and exact date for the requested hearing.

Army and Fort Hood officials have already announced changes in leadership and its Operation Phantom Support plan for soldiers and their chain of command to have better relationships moving forward.

Some veterans like Terrance Hayes with the VFW say the move is long overdue.

“We can devise these plans all we want,” he said.

“It’s all about the front line leaders, at the end of the day, knowing their troops, knowing those soldiers.”

Hayes says with Vanessa Guillen and the dozens of other Fort Hood soldiers dead, this is a chance for the Army to be better.

“We lost them on our home land and that’s unacceptable,” he said.

“I think our leaders should be appalled by that. They need to reflect on themselves and figure out what they need to do better to protect our men and women.”

