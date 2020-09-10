Local high school team’s opponent cancels Friday night’s game

HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) – Hearne High School won’t be playing football Friday night after its opponent canceled the game because of an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Hearne was to have played at New Waverly at 7:30 p.m. Friday, but New Waverly Superintendent Darol Hail announced in a letter Thursday the game will be canceled after seven cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among students and staff at New Waverly High School.

“Our reason for cancelling the game this week is that it allows us to ensure several days of non-close contact with our team and other teams. We have spoken with health officials, legal counsel, coaches and administrators and all believe this is a correct move,” Hail wrote.

“Taking off a few days away from activities that bring about close contact can’t stop anyone who has the virus if it incubates for 14 days. However, we hope by limiting close contact for a few days, we can help stop any students who aren’t showing symptoms yet from spreading from our current spike. To that end, we will continue to monitor next week for games,” he wrote.

