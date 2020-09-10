Advertisement

Missing African cat prowls New Hampshire city

Come home, Spartacus
Servals are native to Africa. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.
Servals are native to Africa. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.(Source: Merrimack Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police are asking residents in Merrimack, New Hampshire, to be on the look out for a rather exotic kitty.

The family pet was reported missing on Wednesday.

“Spartacus is a 40 lb., 4-year-old African Serval that is legally owned and permitted through Fish and Game,” said a Facebook post from the Merrimack Police Department. “He may come when called but tends to be skittish around strangers.”

Merrimack Residents: Please be on the look out for this missing family pet. Spartacus is a 40lb, 4 yr old African...

Posted by Merrimack Police Department on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Servals are native to Africa in areas south of the Sahara, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. Adults can measure up to 40 inches long and weigh more than 30 pounds.

Anyone who sees the missing cat is being asked to call police dispatch.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Few new cases of COVID-19 reported in Central Texas

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Few Central Texas counties reported new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

National Politics

Judges: Trump can’t exclude people from district drawings

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal judges have blocked an order from President Donald Trump that tried to exclude people in the country illegally from being counted when congressional districts are redrawn.

National

Stunned residents tour Oregon town devastated by wildfires

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Because of its cool, wet climate, the Pacific Northwest rarely experiences such intense fire activity. But climate change driven by human-caused greenhouse gases is expected to keep warming the region, with most models predicting drier summers, according to the College of the Environment at the University of Washington.

News

Through twin tragedies, local teen held onto a dream that’s finally coming true

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

18-wheeler fire backs up Interstate 35 traffic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
An 18-wheeler fire was backing up traffic on Interstate 35 Thursday evening between Waco and Temple.

Latest News

National Politics

Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft security software and the targets notified.

Tell Me Something Good

Through twin tragedies, local teen held onto a dream that’s finally coming true

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
The simple wish of a Central Texas teenager who not only survived a freak boating accident that claimed the life of his father, but also a rare form of cancer that required multiple surgeries and years of treatment will finally be fulfilled, thanks to the kindness of family, friends and strangers.

Restaurant Report Card

Restaurant Report Card for September 10, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Unlabeled chemical containers, buzzing flies and improperly stored eggs caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

National

US Marshals capture Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting infant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Federal authorities have captured an Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting a six-month-old child.

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.