Pumpkin-Spice & Nice for Friday but Warming Trend over the Weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Hello Fall weather...for now! We are reaping the benefits of our first strong cold front for the season and tonight it will be cool with temperatures into the low and mid 60s. The coolest temperatures will be west of I-35 tonight. Clouds will be thick and there might be some sprinkles around, but most will be dry.

For Friday, temperatures will be warmer but still very enjoyable! We will have a mostly cloudy day (with maybe some peaks of sunshine in the afternoon) and temperatures will be warming back into the upper 70s and low 80s. If we see temperatures in the 80s tomorrow, it will only be for an hour or two, before we drop back into the 70s for the evening.

Technically it’s still summer and it’ll be much warmer over the weekend as temperatures return to “more normal” in the upper 80s and low 90s, both Saturday and Sunday. The sunshine comes back for a majority of the weekend. A cold front is slated to arrive on Sunday into Monday and that could bring a small pop-up style rain chance on Sunday. This front is much weaker and won’t pack the same punch. We’re talking around 90° Sunday to the mid 80s for Monday and just enough energy in the atmosphere to maybe spark some rain.

Rain chances next week may have to be tweaked....right now we are going with about 20%-30% chance each day. This could change depending on what happens with the tropics. We do know there will be some moisture around but will it be enough and close enough to us for better rain chances? That’s something we will be watching next week.

