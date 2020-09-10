Restaurant Report Card for September 10, 2020

(KWTX) - Cotton Patch Café at 5501 Bosque Blvd. in Waco got a 77 on a recent inspection.

The health department worker noted chemical containers without labels and containers with no expiration dates.

There was an infestation of sewer flies buzzing around the soda fountain and raw eggs stored over a container of squash.

The restaurant had to be re-inspected.

McAlister’s Deli at 4551 West Waco Dr. in Waco got a 92 on a recent inspection.

According to the report, chemicals were stored in places where food is prepared.

The prep coolers and the floor needed to be cleaned.

This restaurant also had a re-inspection.

Taco Bell at 1000 Spring St. in Belton got a 96 on a recent inspection.

According to the report, the soda fountain needed to be cleaned.

It had mold and mildew on it.

A couple of kitchen surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to a different food service business, the Salado Olive Oil Company at 602 Old Town Road in Salado.

If you don’t want to go out for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and want to cook gourmet meals at home, this is the spot.

The store can help you pair the perfect infused olive oils or balsamic vinegar with whatever dish you are trying to step up a notch.

And oh, what a little extra flavoring or sauce can do for you home cooked meals.

If you are feeling fancy, check them out.

