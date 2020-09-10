Texas Rangers investigate allegations of relationship between ex-local jailer, inmate

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating allegations of an improper relationship between an ex-Bell County jailer and an inmate.

Jail officials learned of the allegations on Sept. 4.

“Sheriff (Eddy) Lange takes these types of allegations very seriously and using an outside agency, such as the Texas Department of Public Safety, will ensure that this investigation takes place without the wonderment of bias and allows for complete transparency,” sheriff’s Lt. Bob Rehinard said in a press release Thursday.

No further details were provided.

