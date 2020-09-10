Waco: Local businesses expect financial blow after BU home opener is postponed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The decision to cancel Baylor’s season opener against Louisiana Tech after 38 Tech players tested positive for COVID-19 is a blow to some beleaguered Baylor-area businesses that were hoping for a shot in the arm from the game, even with limits on stadium capacity.

“Normally on game day especially a two or three o’clock game we get packed in here,” Cupp’s Drive-In owner Freddie Johnson said.

But 2020 has been anything, but a normal year.

“It’s been a rough 2020 this year between the interstate shutting down and COVID-19,” Johnson said.

“It’s been really hard on our small business,” he says.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton wasn’t surprised by the cancellation and says it could happen again.

“I am not trying to be predictive, but we always knew this could happen and could in high school games,” says Felton.

“People are taking a rough ride on this thing and we are hoping to move forward but it may take a little bit of time before that happens,” he says.

The Bears are next scheduled to play Kansas on Sept. 26 at McLane Stadium.

