Bayless: ‘No sympathy' for Prescott’s depression admission

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks the field during an NFL training camp practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks the field during an NFL training camp practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fox Sports commentator Skip Bayless' comments toward Dak Prescott sparked social media outrage Thursday after the Cowboys quarterback opened up about dealing with depression during the offseason.

Prescott, in an interview with Graham Bensinger, revealed that that his brother, Jace, died by suicide in April. The Cowboys' fourth-round pick in 2016 also says he recently reached out to family, teammates and coaches, past and present, as well as sports psychologist Chad Bohling.

After hearing about Prescott’s personal reveal, Bayless voiced his opinion on the matter while speaking with co-host Shannon Sharpe.

“I’m going to ask our audience to feel free to go ahead and condemn me, if you choose, as cold-blooded and insensitive on this issue," Bayless stated. "I have deep compassion for clinical depression. But when it comes to the quarterback of an NFL team, it’s the ultimate leadership position in sports. Am I right about that? You are commanding an entire franchise. What’s the roster now, is it 53, still? You’re commanding a lot of young men, and some older men, and they’re looking to you to be their CEO, to be in charge of the football team. I don’t have sympathy for (Dak) going public with ‘I got depressed. I suffered depression early in COVID to the point where I couldn’t work out.’ Look, he’s the quarterback of America’s Team.”

Bayless received heavy criticism via social media.

