Bayless: ‘No sympathy' for Prescott’s depression admission

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fox Sports commentator Skip Bayless' comments toward Dak Prescott sparked social media outrage Thursday after the Cowboys quarterback opened up about dealing with depression during the offseason.

Prescott, in an interview with Graham Bensinger, revealed that that his brother, Jace, died by suicide in April. The Cowboys' fourth-round pick in 2016 also says he recently reached out to family, teammates and coaches, past and present, as well as sports psychologist Chad Bohling.

After hearing about Prescott’s personal reveal, Bayless voiced his opinion on the matter while speaking with co-host Shannon Sharpe.

“I’m going to ask our audience to feel free to go ahead and condemn me, if you choose, as cold-blooded and insensitive on this issue," Bayless stated. "I have deep compassion for clinical depression. But when it comes to the quarterback of an NFL team, it’s the ultimate leadership position in sports. Am I right about that? You are commanding an entire franchise. What’s the roster now, is it 53, still? You’re commanding a lot of young men, and some older men, and they’re looking to you to be their CEO, to be in charge of the football team. I don’t have sympathy for (Dak) going public with ‘I got depressed. I suffered depression early in COVID to the point where I couldn’t work out.’ Look, he’s the quarterback of America’s Team.”

We're talking with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott right now. Important to him not to hide mental health challenges. Without mental health, can't lead. Not just about looking tough.



"No," Dak said, "I think that’s a fake leader. Being a leader is about being genuine and being real." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 10, 2020

Bayless received heavy criticism via social media.

I have battled depression for my entire life, and it is a silent killer.



Luckily, I’m still standing, but many don’t make it through.



This is a woefully insensitive and horrible take by Skip Bayless.



pic.twitter.com/vDZy6qONQR — John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) September 10, 2020

Skip Bayless dismissing Dak Prescott's depression as weakness is ignorant and inflammatory and dangerous. To do so in the wake of Dak's brother's death from suicide is breathtakingly cruel. Unequivocally, this should cost him his career. — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) September 10, 2020

The real danger in Skip Bayless' ridiculously ignorant comments is that they stigmatize those with the courage to speak out about anxiety and depression.



The fear of being labeled “soft" by clowns like Bayless is why so many (especially males) refuse to seek professional help. https://t.co/9x92h2wzlJ — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 10, 2020

