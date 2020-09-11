Be Remarkable: Marlin man truly is ‘Good Samaritan’

This week’s ‘Be Remarkable’ takes us out to Marlin.

“He is always right there to help anyone,” said Pattie Kalmbach. Michael Magouirk isn’t just there to help anyone, he’s there to help everyone, especially everyone in Marlin. “He’s always raising money and raising awareness of Marlin,” noted Kalmbach outside the Samaritan House in Marlin, one of the many places Michael donates his time. She knows this first hand.

A resident of Marlin, Kalmbach nominated Magouirk for this week’s Daniel Stark and KWTX ‘Be Remarkable’ Award. ‘Be Remarkable’ is a $500 reward for folks that make central Texas a better place to live- through actions that move others to serve the community. That’s something that Michael does all the time.

He’s a member of countless clubs, organizations and charity efforts. Most recently he’s set up a market for local vendors, so they can sell crafts and other items, to offset monetary loss during the pandemic. When he was handed the check by Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark, he immediately spoke about his family first and his ‘extended family’ in Marlin second. “This means a lot to me, I wish my mom would be here to see this,” he said, fighting off tears. “But she’s above me and she sees this and I hope people can see what I do for the city of marlin and falls county and do good themselves.” Kalmbach was emotional too.

“I’m really just happy that he’s being acknowledged for everything he does here in town,” she remarked, tears rolling down her cheeks.

True to form, even after getting this $500 reward, Michael was still thinking of others. “This will help me get some bills paid and if not I will give it to a local community here in town,” he said.

