Bitter ballot battle in Texas plays out in the courts

AUSTIN, Texas. (AP) - A state judge has ruled that Harris County can move forward with plans to send all registered voters a mail-in ballot application for the November general election.

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court dealt a blow to vote-by-mail advocates in Texas.

A push by the state’s Democrats and some voters to allow mail balloting during the coronavirus pandemic had been upheld by a federal district judge.

But a divided three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated that ruling late Thursday.

The panel rejected an argument that the vote-by-mail statute in Texas discriminates on the basis of age.

“Allowing universal mail-in ballots, which are particularly vulnerable to fraud, would only lead to greater election fraud and disenfranchise lawful voters,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.