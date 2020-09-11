Advertisement

Bitter ballot battle in Texas plays out in the courts

5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas. (AP) - A state judge has ruled that Harris County can move forward with plans to send all registered voters a mail-in ballot application for the November general election.

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court dealt a blow to vote-by-mail advocates in Texas.

A push by the state’s Democrats and some voters to allow mail balloting during the coronavirus pandemic had been upheld by a federal district judge.

But a divided three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated that ruling late Thursday.

The panel rejected an argument that the vote-by-mail statute in Texas discriminates on the basis of age.

“Allowing universal mail-in ballots, which are particularly vulnerable to fraud, would only lead to greater election fraud and disenfranchise lawful voters,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Comforting families, warning foes: Biden, Trump mark 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
As the nation marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks in the midst of another unfolding tragedy, the men vying to lead the nation next year will pay their respects at the same memorial — without crossings paths.

National

Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump announced the agreement on Friday, following a three-way phone call he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

National

US budget deficit hits record $3 trillion through 11 months

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The ocean of red ink is a product of the government’s massive spending to try to cushion the impact of a coronavirus-fueled recession.

National Politics

Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.

Latest News

National Politics

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:40 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s auto hype, Trump’s false drug pledge

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
President Donald Trump exaggerated his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug prices and Democratic rival Joe Biden claimed too much credit for reviving the U.S. auto industry in their latest series of misstatements in the 2020 campaign.

National Politics

Donald Trump says Ted Cruz is on his list of potential second-term Supreme Court picks

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
President Donald Trump on Wednesday named U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as a potential nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Health

Dem report: Postal Service changes delay prescription drugs

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Delivery of mail-order prescription drugs was delayed significantly this summer after the new postmaster general ordered major changes in U.S. Postal Service operations.

Politics

White House Rose Garden, South Lawn need repairs after RNC events

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Rose Garden has been a muddy mess and the South Lawn marred by brown patches since President Donald Trump used them as backdrops for last month’s Republican National Convention.

Politics

AP Exclusive: Pence to attend event hosted by QAnon backers

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials from President Donald Trump’s campaign are slated to attend a Montana fundraiser this month hosted by a couple who are adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.