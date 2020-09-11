Advertisement

Central Texas doctor shares outlook for flu season amid pandemic

Medical Experts have been warning us to get our flu shots during the COVID19 pandemic so hospitals aren't overwhelmed with patients sick from those illnesses this fall. So just how bad is this flu season expected to be?
Medical Experts have been warning us to get our flu shots during the COVID19 pandemic so hospitals aren't overwhelmed with patients sick from those illnesses this fall. So just how bad is this flu season expected to be?(KWTX)
By Justin Earley
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Medical Experts have been warning us to get our flu shots during the COVID19 pandemic so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with patients sick from those illnesses this fall.

So just how bad is this flu season expected to be?

Doctors say that largely depends on us.

In the Southern Hemisphere where it’s winter and flu season is happening there have been fewer cases than years past.

But Dr. Tresa McNeal with Baylor Scott & White says some of those countries have more strict isolation measures and travel restrictions than the U.S.

To keep cases down she says we have to keep social distancing, wearing masks, and washing and sanitizing our hands.

And Dr. McNeal says if you do come down with flu like symptoms and have to go to the doctor don’t be surprised if you’re tested for flu and COVID19.

“That is most likely to happen this, we are making plans around that. It’s impossible almost to tell the difference between the two since the symptoms are so similar: fever, headache, sore throat, cough, body aches. So without a test it’s difficult for your physician to tell,” McNeal told us.

Some people may hesitate to get their flu shot for fear of exposure to COVID19 in a medical setting.

Dr. McNeal says if that’s you, you can always get your vaccine at a drive through clinic.

And don’t forget about all the precautions already being taken at medical facilities to prevent the spread of COVID19.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19: Area case count tops 18,000, death toll rises to more than 250

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
More than 180 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths were reported Friday in Central Texas,increasing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 18,000 and the death toll to more than 250 while the statewide toll rose to nearly 14,000.

Coronavirus

Daily US virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON and NICKY FORSTER
The arrival of cooler weather and the likelihood of more indoor gatherings will add to the importance of everyday safety precautions, experts say.

National

Poll: Pandemic takes toll on mental health of young adults

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the midst of the pandemic, young adults are navigating life transitions such as starting college and finding jobs, all without being able to experience normal social activities.

Health

Local high school team’s opponent cancels Friday night’s game

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local high school team won’t be playing football Friday night after its opponent canceled the game because of an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Area students learning remotely may need to get out of the house to learn, too

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT
|
By Rosemond Crown
A lack of hands-on learning could impact the progress of students whose families opted for at-home instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health

Flu season ‘could be a really big nightmare’ if residents don’t get vaccinated now, local doctor says

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
A “really big nightmare” may lie ahead if Central Texas residents skip flu shots this fall, a doctor says.

Health

Few new cases of COVID-19 reported in Central Texas

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Few Central Texas counties reported new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Health

Vaccine by Nov. 3? Halted study explains just how unlikely

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

Health

COVID-19 loosens hold on region, but case total nears 18,000, death toll nears 250

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus appears to be loosening its hold on parts of Central Texas, but more than 400 new cases and two more deaths were reported Wednesday and officials are concerned about what could happen in the wake of the Labor Day weekend.

Health

Dem report: Postal Service changes delay prescription drugs

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Delivery of mail-order prescription drugs was delayed significantly this summer after the new postmaster general ordered major changes in U.S. Postal Service operations.