Central Texas doctor shares outlook for flu season amid pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Medical Experts have been warning us to get our flu shots during the COVID19 pandemic so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with patients sick from those illnesses this fall.

So just how bad is this flu season expected to be?

Doctors say that largely depends on us.

In the Southern Hemisphere where it’s winter and flu season is happening there have been fewer cases than years past.

But Dr. Tresa McNeal with Baylor Scott & White says some of those countries have more strict isolation measures and travel restrictions than the U.S.

To keep cases down she says we have to keep social distancing, wearing masks, and washing and sanitizing our hands.

And Dr. McNeal says if you do come down with flu like symptoms and have to go to the doctor don’t be surprised if you’re tested for flu and COVID19.

“That is most likely to happen this, we are making plans around that. It’s impossible almost to tell the difference between the two since the symptoms are so similar: fever, headache, sore throat, cough, body aches. So without a test it’s difficult for your physician to tell,” McNeal told us.

Some people may hesitate to get their flu shot for fear of exposure to COVID19 in a medical setting.

Dr. McNeal says if that’s you, you can always get your vaccine at a drive through clinic.

And don’t forget about all the precautions already being taken at medical facilities to prevent the spread of COVID19.

