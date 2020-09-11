Advertisement

Charges filed in shooting that left 2 local teenagers injured

One teenager was shot and a second suffered flash burns in a struggle for a gun during a child custody exchange in Bellmead.
One teenager was shot and a second suffered flash burns in a struggle for a gun during a child custody exchange in Bellmead.(Drake Lawson)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) – A suspect has been charged in a shooting during a child custody exchange in Bellmead that left two local teenagers wounded.

Officers arrested Jayquan Lee Davis on Wednesday.

He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of deadly conduct.

He was released from the McLennan County Jail after posting bond.

One teenager was struck in the shoulder and a second suffered flash burns in a struggle for a gun during a child custody exchange on Sept. 3 at a home in the 1400 block of Lisa Street in Bellmead, near the landmark round American Bank building.

Family members took the teenager with the gunshot wound to a local hospital, police said.

He was in stable condition and was talking, police said.

The two 17-year-old victims were trying to disarm a man in his early 20s after a dispute erupted during the exchange.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iconic ‘Round Bank’ won’t be around much longer

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Crews using heavy equipment Friday were tearing down the walls of the iconic “Round Bank,” whose distinctive design has caught the eyes of Interstate 35 travelers for four decades.

News

Good News Friday 9-11-2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 9-7-2020.

News

Good News Friday 9-11-2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

Our Town

McLennan County: Jury trials likely to resume in October

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
In-person jury trials could resume in Waco as early as next month under certain COVID-19 restrictions, McLennan County officials say.

Latest News

Health

Local high school team’s opponent cancels Friday night’s game

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local high school team won’t be playing football Friday night after its opponent canceled the game because of an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

News

Ex-Central Texas jail guard accused of having sex with inmate charged

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
A former Central Texas jailer accused of having sex with an inmate was behind bars Friday.

News

Area students learning remotely may need to get out of the house to learn, too

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
A lack of hands-on learning could impact the progress of students whose families opted for at-home instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health

Flu season ‘could be a really big nightmare’ if residents don’t get vaccinated now, local doctor says

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A “really big nightmare” may lie ahead if Central Texas residents skip flu shots this fall, a doctor says.

News

EXPERT HIGHLIGHTS NEED TO SUPPLEMENT LEARNING FOR VIRTUAL STUDENTS

Updated: 16 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

Few new cases of COVID-19 reported in Central Texas

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Few Central Texas counties reported new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.