Charges filed in shooting that left 2 local teenagers injured

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) – A suspect has been charged in a shooting during a child custody exchange in Bellmead that left two local teenagers wounded.

Officers arrested Jayquan Lee Davis on Wednesday.

He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of deadly conduct.

He was released from the McLennan County Jail after posting bond.

One teenager was struck in the shoulder and a second suffered flash burns in a struggle for a gun during a child custody exchange on Sept. 3 at a home in the 1400 block of Lisa Street in Bellmead, near the landmark round American Bank building.

Family members took the teenager with the gunshot wound to a local hospital, police said.

He was in stable condition and was talking, police said.

The two 17-year-old victims were trying to disarm a man in his early 20s after a dispute erupted during the exchange.

