Copperas Cove: CCISD seeks Purple Star Campus designations

The Copperas Cove ISD is hoping to win Purple Star Campus designations for its schools.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – The Copperas Cove ISD is hoping to have some of the first Purple Star designated campuses in the state after the Texas Legislature authorized the honor in 2019 to recognize schools committed to meeting the needs of military-connected students and their families.

The Texas Education Agency is now accepting applications for Purple Star Campus designation.

Schools must meet several requirements to qualify such as having a campus-based military liaison, a website with information for military families, and a transition program for military-connected students.

Schools must offer at least one of several initiatives including a resolution in support of military-connected students and families; participation in Month of the Military Child or Military Family month, or offering opportunities for active duty personnel through a partnership with a school liaison officer.

Deputy Superintendent Amanda Crawley said the district already met all the requirements, so it was a natural fit.

“It was something that we do want that recognition for our campuses because they do work so hard to provide all these things for the military students, and all students really,” Crawley said.

While the families whose children attend Cove schools know how the district supports military students, Crawley said having the designation would show the entire community how Copperas Cove is a good place for military families.

“To show military families they’re welcomed and their kids are supported and there’s a plethora of services for them here,” Crawley said.

Each school in the district applied for the designation, and the TEA is expected to notify recipients in October.

