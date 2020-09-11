COVID-19: Area case count tops 18,000, death toll rises to more than 250

(KWTX) - After a quiet day Thursday in most area counties, 182 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths were reported Friday in Central Texas, raising the total number of cases confirmed to at least 18,143.

According to state data Friday, at least 252 area residents diagnosed with the virus have now died, including 72 Bell County residents, one more than the local count of 71; six Bosque County residents; 11 Coryell County residents, five more than the local count; three Falls County residents; one Freestone County resident; four Hamilton County residents; 12 Hill County residents; seven Lampasas County residents; five Leon County residents; eight Limestone County residents; 91 McLennan County residents, two more than the local count of 89; five Milam County residents; 22 Navarro County residents, eight fewer than the local count of 30; and five Robertson County residents, two more than the local count of three.

The statewide death toll rose by 144 to 13,997 Friday while the total number of cases confirmed in the state increased by 3,547 to 653,356. The increase includes 59 older cases.

Of the total, 71,292 cases were active and 586,067 patients have recovered.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported at least 3,465 patients were hospitalized Friday, down from 3,575 on Thursday, while in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, at least 74 patients were hospitalized, three fewer than on Thursday.

Almost 5.5 million tests have been administered statewide and the positivity rate Friday was 6.9%, down from 7.7% Thursday.

Three Texas counties remain free of the virus.

BELL COUNTY

Bell County reported 19 new cases of the virus Friday, increasing the county’s total to 4,994.

Of the total, 325 cases were active and 4,598 patients have recovered.

The state count, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, increased by 40 to 5,081 Friday.

State data showed an additional death in the county Friday while three deaths were added to the local count.

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 71 deaths Friday, while state data showed 72. The county is transitioning to the same method of counting deaths the state now uses based on death certificates and county of residence.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard, which tracks and updates COVID-19 cases in schools, showed two elementary school students and 49 staff members have tested positive for the virus since March 16. On Friday the district reported six active cases of the virus involving one student at Bellaire Elementary, one student at Fowler Elementary, one student at Venable Village Elementary, one employee at Hay Branch Elementary, two employees at Pershing Park Elementary.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no confirmed cases on any of the district’s campuses Friday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard also showed no confirmed cases on any of the district’s campuses Friday.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 68 new cases of the virus Friday, increasing the county’s total to 7,059.

Of the total, 551 cases were active Friday and 6,419 patients have recovered.

The new cases involve on resident younger than 1; two residents who range in age from 1 to 10; three residents who range in age from 11 to 17; 34 residents who range in age from 18 to 25; three residents who range in age from 26 to 29; six residents in their 30s; five residents in their 40s; three residents in their 50s; one resident ranging in age from 60 to 64; three residents who range in age from 65 to 69; two residents who range in age from 70 to 74; two residents ranging in age from 75 to 79, and one resident who’s 80 or older.

The ages of two others weren’t known.

Thirty nine patients were hospitalized Friday, seven of them on ventilators.

Thirty of the 39 are McLennan County residents.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 270 active cases Friday, an increase of 13, and a total of 927 cases since Aug. 1. Over the last seven days, 85 new cases have been confirmed through clinical and surveillance testing. The clinical positivity rate is 5.5%

“Many of our key indicators, including active cases and positivity rates, have fallen significantly over the past week,” university President Dr. Linda Livingstone said in an email to students and staff Thursday.

“While this is definitely good news – as evidence our plan is effectively managing the virus – let’s not celebrate too soon and become complacent.”

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed five active cases involving students at Midway High School, one active case involving a second grade student at South Bosque Elementary School and one involving an employee at River Valley Intermediate School.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Waco Invitational scheduled for Sept. 18 to Sept. 19 at Waco’s Extraco Events Center was canceled Thursday. For refunds, ticket holders should contact point of purchase.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County hasn’t updated its local count since Sept. 3 and was still reporting 552 confirmed cases Friday. A total of 338 patients have recovered and 208 cases were active.

State data, which includes state prison inmates housed in Gatesville units, increased by 17 to 1,756.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday was reporting 271 active cases involving inmates and 33 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 855 inmates were on medical restriction and 273 were medically isolated; 527 cases involving inmates and 61 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 1,556 inmates were medically restricted and 533 were medically isolated; four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; eight cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, and four cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville.

The Evant ISD has canceled varsity football and volleyball games through Sept. 17.

The county’s death toll is 11, according to state data, but according to local data the virus earlier claimed six lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported eight additional cases Friday for a total of 507.

Of the total, 356 patients have recovered.

Eight Limestone County residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

The first was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 1,185 confirmed and 282 probable cases Friday for a total of 1,467.

Of the total, 135 cases were active Friday and 1,302 patients have recovered.

Eleven patients were hospitalized Friday.

The county is reporting 30 deaths from the virus, but state data

The county reported a 30th death Thursday, but state data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 22.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Friday Bosque County was reporting 250 cases, an increase of five, and 193 recoveries. Revised state data based on death certificates showed six deaths in the county. The Kopperl ISD in Bosque County has shifted from in-person instruction to remote learning through Sept. 15.

Falls County had 185 confirmed cases, an increase of six, and 148 recoveries Friday. State data showed three deaths. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one case involving employees at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin.

Freestone County was reporting 389 cases Friday. Of the total, 333 patients have recovered. Six cases involving employees were reported at the William R. Boyd Unit in Teague. The county reported its first death from the virus on Aug. 31.

Hamilton County was reporting 105 confirmed cases Friday. A total of 92 patients have recovered. Four residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

Hill County reported a total of 399 cases Friday, an increase of five, with 343 recoveries. Twelve residents have died, according to state data. Nine students and seven staff members in the Hillsboro ISD have confirmed cases of the virus including four students and four staff members at Hillsboro Elementary School, four students at Hillsboro Intermediate School, one staff member at Franklin Elementary School, one student at Hillsboro Junior High School and two staff members at Hillsboro High School. An Itasca High School student last on campus on Sept. 3 also has a confirmed case of the virus.

Lampasas County was reporting 202 cases Friday, an increase of 21, with 130 recoveries. Seven residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Leon County reported 209 confirmed cases with 162 recoveries Friday. The virus has claimed five lives in the county, according to state data.

Milam County reported 462 cases and 437 recoveries Friday. Twenty one cases were active. Five Milam County residents diagnosed with the virus have died. Eight patients were hospitalized.

Mills County reported 42 cases with 29 recoveries Friday. Three students in the Goldthwaite ISD have tested positive for the virus, an elementary school student last on campus on Aug. 31, an elementary student last on campus on Aug. 28, and a middle school student last on campus on Aug. 31.

Robertson County was still reporting 270 cases Friday. Of that number, 240 patients have recovered. Three residents have died, according to local data. State data showed five deaths. Hearne High School’s football game Friday night at New Waverly was canceled because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at New Waverly High School. Walk-up testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 through Sept. 10 at Grace United Methodist Church at 408 South Magnolia St. in Hearne. Those who want to be tested must have a photo ID, a phone number and an email address.

San Saba County reported 42 cases and 32 recoveries Friday. The TDCJ Thursday reported one case involving an employee of the San Saba Transfer Facility.

