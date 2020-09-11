Advertisement

East Tenn. woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge

An East Tenn. woman opened a store in Pigeon Forge to dedicate it to President Trump.
East Tenn. woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge.
East Tenn. woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge.(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tenn. woman opened a store in Pigeon Forge to dedicate it to President Trump.

WVLT’s Kyle Grainger visited the store’s grand opening Friday and spoke to the owner regarding the store.

Kate Stine, was living out of her RV with her sister in law, when Stine says the sister in law decided to open the store in Pigeon Forge.

“We did it because we love Trump,” said Stine. “We’re getting people from all over American that are coming into our store.”

Stine says it’s hard to keep the merchandise in stock and plans to stay open through the election.

Former Vice President Biden will be running for president on the Democratic ticket. There is not a store in East Tenn. for former Vice President Joe Biden but his merchandise can be purchased here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Local high school football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A local high school football game was canceled 30 minutes before kickoff Friday night after a player on one of the teams tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19: Area case count tops 18,000, death toll rises to more than 250

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
More than 180 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths were reported Friday in Central Texas,increasing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 18,000 and the death toll to more than 250 while the statewide toll rose to nearly 14,000.

News

Police identify driver killed when pickup veered off local road, plowed into home

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police Friday identified the driver of a pickup who died after his truck veered off a local roadway and plowed into a home.

News

Iconic ‘Round Bank’ won’t be around much longer

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Crews using heavy equipment Friday were tearing down the walls of the iconic “Round Bank,” whose distinctive design has caught the eyes of Interstate 35 travelers for four decades.

News

Local school district needs bus drivers, substitutes

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One Central Texas school district has a problem that districts around the state share; it needs bus drivers and substitute teachers.

Latest News

Health

Central Texas doctor shares outlook for flu season amid pandemic

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Justin Earley
Medical Experts have been warning us to get our flu shots during the COVID19 pandemic so hospitals aren't overwhelmed with patients sick from those illnesses this fall.So just how bad is this flu season expected to be?

News

Surprise for local nurse who juggled job, kids while earning 2 master’s degrees

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

‘Texas Bucket List’ episode featuring local restaurant airs this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Emmy Award winning "Texas Bucket List" will feature Waco restaurant Tru Jamaica in its episode this weekend.

News

The Texas Bucket List features Waco restaurant Tru Jamaica

Updated: 1 hours ago

Politics

Bitter ballot battle in Texas plays out in the courts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A state judge has ruled that the most populous county in Texas can move forward with plans to send all registered voters a mail-in ballot application for the November general election, but a federal appeals court dealt a blow to vote-by-mail advocates.

News

Surprise staged for local nurse who juggled job, kids while earning 2 master’s degrees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
Friends and family had a surprise for a Central Texas nurse who juggled her job and her kids, while earning dual master’s degrees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.