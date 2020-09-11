East Tenn. woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tenn. woman opened a store in Pigeon Forge to dedicate it to President Trump.

WVLT’s Kyle Grainger visited the store’s grand opening Friday and spoke to the owner regarding the store.

Managers at The Trump Store in Pigeon Forge say merchandise is moving quickly. People are coming from all over to get their Trump wear. pic.twitter.com/ErfdXHEzev — Kyle Grainger WVLT (@KyleGrainger) September 11, 2020

Kate Stine, was living out of her RV with her sister in law, when Stine says the sister in law decided to open the store in Pigeon Forge.

“We did it because we love Trump,” said Stine. “We’re getting people from all over American that are coming into our store.”

Stine says it’s hard to keep the merchandise in stock and plans to stay open through the election.

Former Vice President Biden will be running for president on the Democratic ticket. There is not a store in East Tenn. for former Vice President Joe Biden but his merchandise can be purchased here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.