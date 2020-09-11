Fantastic Fall-Like Friday Weather Turns To Late Summer Weather This Weekend

After record-setting temperatures Thursday (for coldest high temperature), we’re anticipating another day with below normal temperatures Friday. Even though highs will be over 10° higher this afternoon, it still will be a phenomenal end to a weird week of Central Texas' weather. Widespread morning clouds with maybe a stray sprinkle will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Despite the extra sunshine, highs will stay 10°+ below normal for this time of year in the upper 70s and low 80s. The phenomenal weather sticks around for Friday night football too with kickoff temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s dropping into the low-to-mid 70s by the end of the games.

Plenty of sunshine this weekend boosts temperatures back to where they should be this weekend as highs reach the mid-to-upper 80s Saturday (which is still a few degrees below the normal of 91°) and the upper 80s and low 90s Sunday. A weak cold front should swing through Sunday giving us a boost to north winds and potentially sparking a stray shower east of I-35. Sunday’s rain chances are only near 20% and most stay dry. Sunday’s front should drop temperatures down into the mid-to-upper 80s for much of next week with low rain chances hanging around Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. By the end of the week, another frontal boundary may approach the area and rain chances jump up to 50% Thursday before dropping again next weekend.

