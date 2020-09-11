Advertisement

Flu season ‘could be a really big nightmare’ if residents don’t get vaccinated now, local doctor says

Central Texas doctors are concerned about what could happen when the new coronavirus and the flu collide later this year.
Central Texas doctors are concerned about what could happen when the new coronavirus and the flu collide later this year.(Drake Lawson)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Although the rate of increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has slowed in Central Texas, doctors are concerned about what could happen when the new coronavirus and the flu collide later this year.

“Every year we have a problem with capacity at the hospital because of the flu,” says Dr. Van Wehmeyer with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center Family Medicine.

And if area residents skip flu vaccinations this fall, he says, “It could be a really big nightmare,” as more people contract COVID-19 or the flu or both.

“There is a theoretical chance that people will get COVID not just by itself but also flu,” he said.

“We have a solution in the form of the flu shot,” Wehmeyer said.

And he says it’s important this year to get the shot sooner rather than later.

“The shot is ready in most clinics in the area and you shouldn’t wait,” he says.

“We are encouraging everyone to go out and get it now."

