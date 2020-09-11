Advertisement

Home runs by Trout, Walsh power Angels past Rangers 6-2

Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, left, applies the tag on Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh, right, who was caught in a rundown heading home as Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis, rear, looks on in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Angels' Jo Adell reached first on a fielder's choice.
Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, left, applies the tag on Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh, right, who was caught in a rundown heading home as Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis, rear, looks on in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Angels' Jo Adell reached first on a fielder's choice.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 16th home run, a 449-foot drive into the second deck in left field, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 6-2 to avoid being swept in six games this season at new Globe Life Field.

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, homered in the fifth inning against Kyle Gibson for a 4-1 lead. Angels rookie Jared Walsh homered for the third time in five games, a go-ahead, three-run drive in the first.

Los Angeles is five games behind the New York Yankees for the AL’s final playoff spot.

