Home runs by Trout, Walsh power Angels past Rangers 6-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 16th home run, a 449-foot drive into the second deck in left field, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 6-2 to avoid being swept in six games this season at new Globe Life Field.

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, homered in the fifth inning against Kyle Gibson for a 4-1 lead. Angels rookie Jared Walsh homered for the third time in five games, a go-ahead, three-run drive in the first.

Los Angeles is five games behind the New York Yankees for the AL’s final playoff spot.

