Houston ISD designates Sept. 30 as ‘Vanessa Guillen Day’

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - In a unanimous vote, the Houston Independent School District Board of Trustees designated Sept. 30 as “Vanessa Guillén Day” in honor of the slain Fort Hood soldier whose brutal murder led to a nationwide movement to raise awareness about sexual harassment and abuse in the U.S. military.

Guillén graduated from Houstion ISD’s César E. Chávez High School in 2018 before joining the United States Army.

“Guillén’s tragic death has focused a national spotlight on the treatment of women in the military, giving rise to the hope that her loss will be a catalyst for change and equal and fair treatment of all members of society,” the school district said in a news release.

Guillén was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22, 2020 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

The keys to her car and her barracks room, her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

More than two months later, on June 30, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Investigators searched the area “and identified scattered human remains that appeared to have been placed into a concrete-like substance and buried.”

The remains were later confirmed to be Guillen’s.

Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, is accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury Guillen’s body. She is charged with a single count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two counts of tampering with evidence. She remains in custody after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Aguilar, an indictment alleges, conspired with her boyfriend, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois, “to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal evidence, including the victim’s body in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime” and that Aguilar tampered with evidence in this case, including the victim’s body, to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding," the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Robinson allegedly beat Guillen with a hammer and later dismembered and burned.

Robinson shot himself in the head early in the morning on July 1 in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue as Killeen officers approached him. He died at the scene.

