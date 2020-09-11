Advertisement

Houston ISD designates Sept. 30 as ‘Vanessa Guillen Day’

Slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen graduated from Cesar Chavez High School in Houston, Texas prior to joining the U.S. Army.
Slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen graduated from Cesar Chavez High School in Houston, Texas prior to joining the U.S. Army.(Courtesy Photos)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - In a unanimous vote, the Houston Independent School District Board of Trustees designated Sept. 30 as “Vanessa Guillén Day” in honor of the slain Fort Hood soldier whose brutal murder led to a nationwide movement to raise awareness about sexual harassment and abuse in the U.S. military.

Guillén graduated from Houstion ISD’s César E. Chávez High School in 2018 before joining the United States Army.

“Guillén’s tragic death has focused a national spotlight on the treatment of women in the military, giving rise to the hope that her loss will be a catalyst for change and equal and fair treatment of all members of society,” the school district said in a news release.

Guillén was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22, 2020 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

The keys to her car and her barracks room, her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

More than two months later, on June 30, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Investigators searched the area “and identified scattered human remains that appeared to have been placed into a concrete-like substance and buried.”

The remains were later confirmed to be Guillen’s.

Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, is accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury Guillen’s body. She is charged with a single count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two counts of tampering with evidence. She remains in custody after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Aguilar, an indictment alleges, conspired with her boyfriend, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois, “to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal evidence, including the victim’s body in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime” and that Aguilar tampered with evidence in this case, including the victim’s body, to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding," the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Robinson allegedly beat Guillen with a hammer and later dismembered and burned.

Robinson shot himself in the head early in the morning on July 1 in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue as Killeen officers approached him. He died at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Texas Bucket List’ episode featuring local restaurant airs this weekend

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Emmy Award winning "Texas Bucket List" will feature Waco restaurant Tru Jamaica in its episode this weekend.

News

The Texas Bucket List features Waco restaurant Tru Jamaica

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Politics

Bitter ballot battle in Texas plays out in the courts

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A state judge has ruled that the most populous county in Texas can move forward with plans to send all registered voters a mail-in ballot application for the November general election, but a federal appeals court dealt a blow to vote-by-mail advocates.

News

Surprise staged for local nurse who juggled job, kids while earning 2 master’s degrees

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
Friends and family had a surprise for a Central Texas nurse who juggled her job and her kids, while earning dual master’s degrees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health

COVID-19: Area case count tops 18,000, death toll rises to more than 250

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Staff
More than 180 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths were reported Friday in Central Texas,increasing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 18,000 and the death toll to more than 250 while the statewide toll rose to nearly 14,000.

Latest News

State

Texas gives preliminary approval for revised school sex ed policy, excludes LGBTQ issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALIYYA SWABY
After marathon meetings over three days, the Republican-dominated board also rejected efforts to teach students about consent. It is expected to take a final vote in November.

News

Demolition of American Bank's iconic 'Round Bank' in Bellmead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|

Our Town

Copperas Cove: CCISD seeks Purple Star Campus designations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The Copperas Cove ISD is hoping to win Purple Star Campus designations for its schools under a new state program that recognizes schools committed to meeting the needs of military-connected students and their families.

News

More than 40 local TSTC employees laid off amid pandemic, recession

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
More than 40 employees of employees of Texas State Technical College in Waco were laid off this week as part of a system-wide workforce reduction of nearly 100 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting recession.

News

Police identify driver killed when pickup veered off local road, plowed into home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police Friday identified the driver of a pickup who died after his truck veered off a local roadway and plowed into a home.