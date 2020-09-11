Advertisement

Iconic ‘Round Bank’ won’t be around much longer

Crews using heavy equipment Friday were tearing down the walls of the iconic “Round Bank,” whose distinctive design has caught the eyes of Interstate 35 travelers for four decades.
Sep. 11, 2020
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - American Bank’s 40-year-old iconic “Round Bank,” in Bellmead, where scenes from the 2018 Robert Redford movie “The Old Man and the Gun” were filmed, is coming down.

Crews using heavy equipment were tearing down the walls of the bank Friday.

A new bank that pays homage to the original, is scheduled to open on the site in 2021.

“This tangible investment demonstrates American Bank’s continued commitment to Bellmead and the northern part of McLennan County while also ensuring the bank can continue to deliver necessary services to the area for years to come,” a spokesperson said.

In August 2019 American Bank announced plans to replace the Bellmead bank and to construct a new Woodway branch at the site of the bank’s drive-thru facility at 5901 Woooway Dr., which is now open.

“Old Man and the Gun” featured Redford as real life career criminal Forrest Tucker, an inmate in his younger days at Alcatraz who escaped from San Quentin at the age of 70 and decided to revert to his old ways later in life for one last thrill.

In all, about a dozen bank employees worked as extras in the movie, dressed in late 70′s and early 80′s fashion to reflect the era in which the film is set.

The movie crew also staged a chase on State Highway 77, and filmed scenes at the Bull Durham Building on Elm Street and in the downtown area, officials said.

