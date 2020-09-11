Jobless insurance boost to end with no extension in sight

(AP) - The temporary $300-a-week unemployment insurance boost implemented by President Donald Trump is about to end, with no extension in sight.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says in an email to The Associated Press that it has distributed $30 billion of the $44 billion it had set aside for the benefit.

The agency says the fund was enough to cover six weeks of additional jobless aid starting Aug. 1, so unemployed workers won’t receive any more after this week.

FEMA emphasized that all eligible recipients will get the $300 boost to cover six weeks, a period that ended Sept. 5.

Some states had technical obstacles that delayed the payments, and the federal government is still in the process of approving other states' plans to distribute the money.

Eligible workers who have not yet received the $300-a-week supplement or have received less than six weeks' worth, will receive payments for their full

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.