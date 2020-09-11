Advertisement

Jobless insurance boost to end with no extension in sight

The temporary $300-a-week unemployment insurance boost implemented by President Donald Trump is about to end, with no extension in sight.
The temporary $300-a-week unemployment insurance boost implemented by President Donald Trump is about to end, with no extension in sight.(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The temporary $300-a-week unemployment insurance boost implemented by President Donald Trump is about to end, with no extension in sight.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says in an email to The Associated Press that it has distributed $30 billion of the $44 billion it had set aside for the benefit.

The agency says the fund was enough to cover six weeks of additional jobless aid starting Aug. 1, so unemployed workers won’t receive any more after this week.

FEMA emphasized that all eligible recipients will get the $300 boost to cover six weeks, a period that ended Sept. 5.

Some states had technical obstacles that delayed the payments, and the federal government is still in the process of approving other states' plans to distribute the money.

Eligible workers who have not yet received the $300-a-week supplement or have received less than six weeks' worth, will receive payments for their full

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Consumer prices up 0.4% in August as used car prices surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in August as used car prices surged by the largest amount in 51 years.

National

US budget deficit hits record $3 trillion through 11 months

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The ocean of red ink is a product of the government’s massive spending to try to cushion the impact of a coronavirus-fueled recession.

National

Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TOM KRISHER
The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can start a fire.

National

Starbucks officially gets rid of (almost all) straws

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking spout.

Latest News

Business

US stocks turn lower again as a wild trading week continues

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Stocks gave up an early gain and moved steadily lower all day, erasing nearly all of a rally from a day earlier and extending their losses for the week.

National

Bargain chain Century 21 to shut down after nearly 60 years

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Century 21 Stores — a destination for bargain hunters looking for fat deals on designer dresses and shoes, cosmetics and housewares for nearly 60 years — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is winding down its business.

Business

Stocks bounce back on Wall Street as tech bloodletting halts

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wall Street snapped back Wednesday from its recent tumble, as the bloodletting for big technology stocks came to at least a temporary halt.

Business

UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 holiday workers

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the holiday season.

Business

U.S. job posting rise to 6.6 million in July

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. employers advertised more jobs but hired fewer workers in July, sending mixed signals about the job market in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Business

Technology stocks keep stumbling; Nasdaq down 10% in 3 days

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Big tech stocks slumped again on Wall Street, pulling the Nasdaq down 10% over the past three trading days.