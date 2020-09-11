Advertisement

Late October-Like Weather For Tonight’s Football Games, Back To Summer This Weekend

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Morning clouds continue to give way to mostly clear skies this afternoon and although the extra sunshine will warm us up, highs today should still remain over 10° below normal for this time of year in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight’s Friday night football games may remind of you of late-season or playoff weather! Although games will start with sunshine overhead, we’re anticipating kickoff temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s! After the sun sets, temperatures should steadily drop and you’ll be heading home (hopefully celebrating a win!) with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s.

Plenty of sunshine this weekend boosts temperatures back to where they should be this weekend as highs reach the mid-to-upper 80s Saturday (which is still a few degrees below the normal of 91°) and the upper 80s and low 90s Sunday. A weak cold front should swing through Sunday giving us a boost to north winds and potentially sparking a stray shower east of I-35. Sunday’s rain chances are only near 20% and most stay dry. Sunday’s front should drop temperatures down into the mid-to-upper 80s for much of next week with low rain chances hanging around Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. By the end of the week, another frontal boundary may approach the area and rain chances jump up to 50% Thursday before dropping again next weekend.

