Local school district needs bus drivers, substitutes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Count the Midway ISD among the school districts across the state in need of bus drivers and substitute teachers.

“There is a shortage across the state with bus drivers,” Assistant Superintendent of HR Mary Lou Glaesmann said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, drivers are making more stops on their routes because of the social distancing requirements.

“This year we have had a few drivers quit because of the change in hours,” she said.

"They are not used to working as long it hours as they have in the past.

Other drivers are happy to be back at work after an unexpected hiatus when schools shut down in the spring.

“I missed it,” said driver Annette Voice, a 15-year veteran.

“This is what I love to do.”

She along and driver Buddy Freedman hope more folks might look into the job so children can be driven safely.

“We will help you get a license to drive the bus,” Freedman said.

Finding substitute teachers is also proving to be a challenge.

“A lot of our subs are hesitant to pick up jobs right now,” Glaesmann said.

“They are sitting back to see how COVID will be played out among our schools,” she said.

The hope is that more people will be willing to sign up and fill in where the holes are because the virus numbers haven’t been high, the district said.

“The kids are masking up and pumping sanitizer so we make sure everyone feels safe,” Glaesmann said.

Information about job opportunities is available online.

