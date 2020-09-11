More than 40 local TSTC employees laid off amid pandemic, recession

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Forty four employees of Texas State Technical College in Waco were laid off this week as part of a system-wide workforce reduction of nearly 100 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting recession.

“The future holds both challenges and opportunities that would have been unimaginable just seven months ago,” TSTC Chancellor Mike Reeser said.

So, the changes we’re making are about TSTC growing in new ways. It is not about TSTC becoming smaller."

TSTC laid off a total of 96 employees Wednesday across its 10 campuses.

The layoffs amount to about 5% of TSTC’s workforce, spokeswoman Melissa Lasater said in a statement Friday.

“The eliminated roles cover a wide range of non-teaching positions,” Lasater said.

“These changes are designed to allow the College to redeploy capacities in new growth opportunities and new initiatives to better serve the State of Texas,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.