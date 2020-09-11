Advertisement

Police identify driver killed when pickup veered off local road, plowed into home

The pickup ended up almost entirely inside the wood frame house.
The pickup ended up almost entirely inside the wood frame house.(Eric Franklin)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police Friday identified the driver of a pickup who died Wednesday after his truck veered off a road, hit a pole and then plowed into a house in Temple as Kevin Coy, 62, of Temple.

“After an initial investigation, it is believed the victim may have had a medical episode that caused him to lose control of the vehicle,” police spokesman Cody Weems said Friday.

The pickup was southbound on Avenue M early Wednesday afternoon when it struck a utility pole at the intersection of Avenue M and 35th Street and then slammed into the house, coming to rest almost entirely inside the residence.

Avenue M was closed to traffic and some residents in the area of the accident may have experienced power outages, police said.

A cross erected in front of the house somehow escaped damage in the accident.

“That might be the grace of God on this one because everything else in its path was destroyed,” said Mark May, who lives in the rental house with his mother.

May said his mother was in a bedroom when the truck slammed into the house.

She’s OK, he said Wednesday evening.

May said he and his mother will stay with his daughter temporarily.

