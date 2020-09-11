Advertisement

Radulov scores 31 seconds into OT as Stars beat Vegas 3-2

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Alexander Radulov scored 31 seconds into overtime on a wrister and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 to take a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference final.

Radulov’s third-career overtime goal was the only shot in the extra time. Anton Khudobin had 40 saves, including 16 in the third after giving up two goals earlier in the period.

Dallas was outshot 18-4 in the third period, but had the final chance in regulation with a 3-on-1 break. Benn’s wrister struck Robin Lehner as time expired. Lehner had 20 saves.

