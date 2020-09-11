Stocks end another day of sharp swings with meager gains

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks ended with meager gains on Wall Street Friday following another rocky day of sharp swings.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.1%, but still ended with its second weekly loss in a row. Momentum has been lightning-quick to shift on Wall Street recently.

The Nasdaq composite, which includes many of the superstar tech stocks that have been the focus of the market’s recent selling, lost 0.6% after flip-flopping earlier between gains and losses.

It had swung at least 1.3% in each of the last five days, with four of those down.

The Dow rose 131 points, or 0.5%.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.