Stocks end another day of sharp swings with meager gains

Buildings line Wall Street on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in New York. (File)
Buildings line Wall Street on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in New York. (File)(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks ended with meager gains on Wall Street Friday following another rocky day of sharp swings.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.1%, but still ended with its second weekly loss in a row. Momentum has been lightning-quick to shift on Wall Street recently.

The Nasdaq composite, which includes many of the superstar tech stocks that have been the focus of the market’s recent selling, lost 0.6% after flip-flopping earlier between gains and losses.

It had swung at least 1.3% in each of the last five days, with four of those down.

The Dow rose 131 points, or 0.5%.

