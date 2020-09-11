Advertisement

Surprise staged for local nurse who juggled job, kids while earning 2 master’s degrees

Ashley Cluke, who earned dual master’s degrees, was surprised with a graduation celebration that family and friends secretly arranged.
Ashley Cluke, who earned dual master’s degrees, was surprised with a graduation celebration that family and friends secretly arranged.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ashley Cluke, a nurse who has worked full-time throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, juggling work, and a husband and two kids while earning dual master’s degrees, was surprised with a graduation celebration that family and friends secretly arranged after her formal graduation ceremony was delayed until next spring.

“(It was) a complete surprise,” she said.

“Just being around my family and the congratulations here and there was plenty for me but to come into something like this just really highlights the fact that how much people support me including my family.”

Ashley, the nurse manager at the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center in Waco, just completed a dual master’s program at the University of Texas at Tyler in which she earned both an MBA and a master’s of science in nursing in 3 ½ years while working full time and rearing her daughter, 8 and son, 5.

Ashley’s boss, Tameka Jones, director of the cancer center, said the working mom not only did her job well, but also did it so well so was promoted.

“Ashley graduated with her masters of science in nursing and her MBA, that’s a dual program. Either one of those programs in and of itself are pretty difficult to achieve along with going to school time and managing a full clinic,” Jones said.

“It was a pretty busy and stressful time for her and during that time she actually got promoted from charge nurse to manager.”

Ashley’s family, including her proud mom and dad as well as her husband, who shouted "congratulations'' and hugged her as she walked into a decorated room where a beautiful gift basket, drinks and a nacho bar were waiting.

Her dad said he always knew his daughter was special and is not surprised she became one of the first in his family to pursue an education beyond high school.

“She was the very, very best kid, best student, best athlete. Just the most caring, loving, honest and beautiful person and I am beyond proud of her,” her dad, Jerry, said.

Jerry said he did worry when she married and had kids that pursuing her education would be difficult.

“I said ‘Ashley I’m with you 100%, but I know what you want and I don’t want you to quit’ and she never quit,” he said.

As for what’s next for the ambitious nurse?

“My husband would say there’s nothing next,” she said, laughing.

“But I say that there’s always an opportunity to grow and to learn and so while I may not know what those plans are right now exactly. I do plan to grow and learn in the future.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Texas Bucket List’ episode featuring local restaurant airs this weekend

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Emmy Award winning "Texas Bucket List" will feature Waco restaurant Tru Jamaica in its episode this weekend.

News

The Texas Bucket List features Waco restaurant Tru Jamaica

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Politics

Bitter ballot battle in Texas plays out in the courts

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A state judge has ruled that the most populous county in Texas can move forward with plans to send all registered voters a mail-in ballot application for the November general election, but a federal appeals court dealt a blow to vote-by-mail advocates.

Health

COVID-19: Area case count tops 18,000, death toll rises to more than 250

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Staff
More than 180 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths were reported Friday in Central Texas,increasing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 18,000 and the death toll to more than 250 while the statewide toll rose to nearly 14,000.

Latest News

News

Houston ISD designates Sept. 30 as ‘Vanessa Guillen Day’

Updated: 1 hour ago
In a unanimous vote, the Houston Independent School District Board of Trustees designated September 30, 2020, as “Vanessa Guillén Day” in honor of the slain Fort Hood soldier whose brutal murder led to a nationwide movement to raise awareness about sexual harassment and abuse in the U.S. military.

State

Texas gives preliminary approval for revised school sex ed policy, excludes LGBTQ issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ALIYYA SWABY
After marathon meetings over three days, the Republican-dominated board also rejected efforts to teach students about consent. It is expected to take a final vote in November.

News

Demolition of American Bank's iconic 'Round Bank' in Bellmead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|

Our Town

Copperas Cove: CCISD seeks Purple Star Campus designations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The Copperas Cove ISD is hoping to win Purple Star Campus designations for its schools under a new state program that recognizes schools committed to meeting the needs of military-connected students and their families.

News

More than 40 local TSTC employees laid off amid pandemic, recession

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
More than 40 employees of employees of Texas State Technical College in Waco were laid off this week as part of a system-wide workforce reduction of nearly 100 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting recession.

News

Police identify driver killed when pickup veered off local road, plowed into home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police Friday identified the driver of a pickup who died after his truck veered off a local roadway and plowed into a home.