Surprise staged for local nurse who juggled job, kids while earning 2 master’s degrees

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ashley Cluke, a nurse who has worked full-time throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, juggling work, and a husband and two kids while earning dual master’s degrees, was surprised with a graduation celebration that family and friends secretly arranged after her formal graduation ceremony was delayed until next spring.

“(It was) a complete surprise,” she said.

“Just being around my family and the congratulations here and there was plenty for me but to come into something like this just really highlights the fact that how much people support me including my family.”

Ashley, the nurse manager at the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center in Waco, just completed a dual master’s program at the University of Texas at Tyler in which she earned both an MBA and a master’s of science in nursing in 3 ½ years while working full time and rearing her daughter, 8 and son, 5.

Ashley’s boss, Tameka Jones, director of the cancer center, said the working mom not only did her job well, but also did it so well so was promoted.

“Ashley graduated with her masters of science in nursing and her MBA, that’s a dual program. Either one of those programs in and of itself are pretty difficult to achieve along with going to school time and managing a full clinic,” Jones said.

“It was a pretty busy and stressful time for her and during that time she actually got promoted from charge nurse to manager.”

Ashley’s family, including her proud mom and dad as well as her husband, who shouted "congratulations'' and hugged her as she walked into a decorated room where a beautiful gift basket, drinks and a nacho bar were waiting.

Her dad said he always knew his daughter was special and is not surprised she became one of the first in his family to pursue an education beyond high school.

“She was the very, very best kid, best student, best athlete. Just the most caring, loving, honest and beautiful person and I am beyond proud of her,” her dad, Jerry, said.

Jerry said he did worry when she married and had kids that pursuing her education would be difficult.

“I said ‘Ashley I’m with you 100%, but I know what you want and I don’t want you to quit’ and she never quit,” he said.

As for what’s next for the ambitious nurse?

“My husband would say there’s nothing next,” she said, laughing.

“But I say that there’s always an opportunity to grow and to learn and so while I may not know what those plans are right now exactly. I do plan to grow and learn in the future.”

