‘Texas Bucket List’ episode featuring local restaurant airs this weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Emmy Award winning “Texas Bucket List” will feature Waco restaurant Tru Jamaica in its episode this weekend.

The restaurant is owned and operated Vivia Charles and her son Aniceto.

This weekend’s episode will highlight the passion Vivia and Aniceto inject into their restaurant and signature trays.

Vivia says that with three palm trees out front, she knew the dilapidated fixer upper at 937 Taylor Street in East Waco would be the perfect home to her home cooking.

“A queen in the kitchen, Vivia finds her inspiration from her roots and a little help of the Scotch Bonnet pepper and Jamaican curry. Her plates are sure to fill bellies and make your taste buds dance,” says “Texas Bucket List” host Shane McAuliffe.

“The tongue does not discriminate.”

The episode airs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on KWTX channel 10.

It re-airs at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday on the Central Texas CW12, channel 46 over the air and on Dish and DirecTV; 1212 on Spectrum; 12 and 812 on Grande.

In addition to Tru Jamaica, this weekend’s episode will also feature Pop Central Popcorn in Beaumont and Mission Espiritu Santo in Goliad.

