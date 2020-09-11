US stocks turn lower again as a wild trading week continues

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks gave up an early gain and moved steadily lower all day, erasing nearly all of a rally from a day earlier and extending their losses for the week.

The S&P 500 gave up 1.8% Thursday after having been up 0.8% in the early going.

Technology shares once again led the way lower, and the Nasdaq fell 2%.

The slide follows a wild stretch where the S&P 500 careened from its worst three-day slump since June to its best day in nearly three months.

Apple, Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia all fell. Treasury yields and oil prices fell.

