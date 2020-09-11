Advertisement

Wasted kicks: Porta-potty seen rolling on Route 66

Video of a portable toilet in Albuquerque as strong winds blew it along Route 66 went viral.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A portable toilet in Albuquerque fell victim to another kind of whiff after strong winds blew it along Route 66.

A virtual video this week shows the porta-potty rolling down a busy intersection of the Mother Road as curious motorists looked on.

Severe gusts appeared to have dislodged the mobile toilet and forced it down a journey through a road that once connected Chicago to Los Angeles.

The traveling portable toilet was seen by a number of motorists and passengers.

No injuries were reported and it was unclear if anyone was inside.

Route 66 was decommissioned as a U.S. highway in 1985.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

