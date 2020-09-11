Advertisement

Watch Big Game Friday Night

Watch Big Game Friday Night every Friday at 7:30P on The CW (KNCT) and KWTX.com
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(When not scheduled, non-related events may appear in the video player)

Big Game Friday Night Schedule, Fridays at 7:30P on the CW:

  • August 28th, 2020 - Academy at Rogers
  • September 4th, 2020 - Connally at La Vega
  • September 11th, 2020 - Troy at Robinson
  • September 18th, 2020 - Whitney at Mart
  • September 25th, 2020 - UIL Week - No Broadcast Games
  • October 2nd, 2020 - Cameron at Rockdale
  • October 9th, 2020 - San Saba at Goldthwaite
  • October 16th, 2020 - McGregor at Lorena
  • October 23rd, 2020 - Crawford at Bosqueville
  • October 30th, 2020 - Waco at Midway
  • November 6th, 2020 - Copperas Cove at Killeen

