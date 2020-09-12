Area man in jail for online solicitation of a minor

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - 33 year-old Kevin Dewayne Williams of Gatesville was arrested by Woodway Detectives Thursday and booked into the McLennan County Jail after he was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, according to police.

Williams is being held on a $50,000 bond as well as Parole Violation.

Woodway Police reported that the investigation started on 8/3/2020 when Williams began “messaging a social media account he believed to be of a young female, but was actually controlled by detectives.”

Williams was told by detectives the female was 16 years old.

Additionally Police say that during the course of the conversation, “Williams solicited nude photographs from the female and sent several messages about sex and pornography. Williams requested the female come to his residence in Gatesville for the purposes of sex.”

Williams also told detectives that he wanted the female 16 year-old to come to Gatesville. He gave her driving instructions and warned her “to keep this information hidden from adults.”

Woodway detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Williams and took him into custody without incident at a predetermined location in Gatesville.

