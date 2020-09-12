Advertisement

Area man in jail for online solicitation of a minor

Photo -McLennan County Jail
Photo -McLennan County Jail(McLennan County Jail)
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - 33 year-old Kevin Dewayne Williams of Gatesville was arrested by Woodway Detectives Thursday and booked into the McLennan County Jail after he was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, according to police.

Williams is being held on a $50,000 bond as well as Parole Violation.

Woodway Police reported that the investigation started on 8/3/2020 when Williams began “messaging a social media account he believed to be of a young female, but was actually controlled by detectives.”

Williams was told by detectives the female was 16 years old.

Additionally Police say that during the course of the conversation, “Williams solicited nude photographs from the female and sent several messages about sex and pornography. Williams requested the female come to his residence in Gatesville for the purposes of sex.”

Williams also told detectives that he wanted the female 16 year-old to come to Gatesville. He gave her driving instructions and warned her “to keep this information hidden from adults.”

Woodway detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Williams and took him into custody without incident at a predetermined location in Gatesville.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bus drivers and subs needed

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Area police chief charged with sexual assault

Updated: 13 hours ago
Crawford police Chief Clay Bruton has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by the Texas Rangers.

News

Local parents make switch from virtual to in-person learning

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Some Central Texas school districts are seeing more students returning to the classroom weeks after schools started.

News

Some parents making the switch from virtual to in person

Updated: 14 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Latest News

Sports

Local high school football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
A local high school football game was canceled 30 minutes before kickoff Friday night after a player on one of the teams tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19: Area case count tops 18,000, death toll rises to more than 250

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
More than 180 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths were reported Friday in Central Texas,increasing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 18,000 and the death toll to more than 250 while the statewide toll rose to nearly 14,000.

News

Police identify driver killed when pickup veered off local road, plowed into home

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police Friday identified the driver of a pickup who died after his truck veered off a local roadway and plowed into a home.

News

Iconic ‘Round Bank’ won’t be around much longer

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
Crews using heavy equipment Friday were tearing down the walls of the iconic “Round Bank,” whose distinctive design has caught the eyes of Interstate 35 travelers for four decades.

News

Local school district needs bus drivers, substitutes

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
One Central Texas school district has a problem that districts around the state share; it needs bus drivers and substitute teachers.

Health

Central Texas doctor shares outlook for flu season amid pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Earley
Medical Experts have been warning us to get our flu shots during the COVID19 pandemic so hospitals aren't overwhelmed with patients sick from those illnesses this fall.So just how bad is this flu season expected to be?