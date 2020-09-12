Area police chief charged with sexual assault

CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - Crawford police Chief Clay Bruton has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by the Texas Rangers.

He’s been booked into the Bell County Jail.

He was originally arrested by the Texas Rangers back on August 20th on a warrant charging tampering with evidence.

Bruton, who was accused of deleting “porn videos and pictures of his girlfriend” from his cellphone, was under investigation on “sexual misconduct allegations,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The Rangers investigation started on July 24, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit on Aug. 19, during an interview with Bruton at his office in Crawford, “Bruton corroborated several key details about having sexual encounters” with two individuals identified in the document as Victim 1.1 and Victim 1.3.

Bruton, the affidavit says, told the investigator he had text messages from the two individuals on his personal cellphone “corroborating his defense that the encounters were consensual.”

He also admitted having text messages to a third individual, identified as Victim 1.2, “corroborating the account of her story as well,” the affidavit says.

The investigator, the affidavit says, told Bruton he was seizing the cellphone and would then write a warrant for the phone’s contents, but Bruton said the investigator “could write the warrant first.”

The investigator replied he needed the phone immediately to ensure the integrity of the investigation, so Burton went to his patrol car to get the phone, the affidavit says.

Bruton took the phone inside while the investigator stayed outside to make a call and then agreed to provide the phone and password.

“Chief Bruton then admitted openly and confessed that he deleted porn videos and pictures of his girlfriend for the phone in question when I was outside,” the investigator wrote in the affidavit.

