Harker Heights: Struggling VFW hosts mental health fair

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The 14th District of the VFW in Central Texas held a fair Saturday to help veterans who may be struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide.

Because of COVID-19, VFW’s across the state have been closed due to Governor Greg Abbott’s order and the amount of revenue they generate from alcohol sales.

Several veterans say the social aspect of the VFW’s along with high rates of depression and suicide in that group, should make them an essential service.

“I want to be the face to say it’s okay to get help,” said Lee Ann Davis.

“It’s okay to say I’m not okay. A lot of veterans feel isolated at this time because they can’t go out to places such as the VFW to reach out to their comrades.”

Davis is the chairman of mental health awareness for District 14. Her husband, Carlo, the commander of the district, helped organize the fair. He says the state of mental health for veterans is more important than ever.

“Suicide rates have increased due to the pandemic,” he said.

“The governor’s executive order has not done us any justice at all as well. It has basically locked the doors of the VFW because of a TABC license that we have with our cantinas. So, all the essential services we provide for our veterans have been cut.”

That’s why the VFW district is asking the governor for a special exception to reopen because the social aspect is desperately needed.

Even though their doors are still technically shut, veterans like Wendy Pint say that fairs like this go a long way.

“We’re losing way too many brothers and sisters every day to mental health and suicide,” she said.

“Me myself, being a survivor, you have people to turn to and that means everything to us.”

The Davis' say that in light of the success of today’s event, she and her husband are planning even more mental health fairs in the coming weeks.

