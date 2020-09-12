Advertisement

Harker Heights: Struggling VFW hosts mental health fair

The 14th District of the VFW in Central Texas held a fair Saturday to help veterans who may be struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Because of COVID-19, VFW’s across the state have been closed due to Governor Greg Abbott’s order and the amount of revenue they generate from alcohol sales.

Several veterans say the social aspect of the VFW’s along with high rates of depression and suicide in that group, should make them an essential service.

“I want to be the face to say it’s okay to get help,” said Lee Ann Davis.

“It’s okay to say I’m not okay. A lot of veterans feel isolated at this time because they can’t go out to places such as the VFW to reach out to their comrades.”

Davis is the chairman of mental health awareness for District 14. Her husband, Carlo, the commander of the district, helped organize the fair. He says the state of mental health for veterans is more important than ever.

“Suicide rates have increased due to the pandemic,” he said.

“The governor’s executive order has not done us any justice at all as well. It has basically locked the doors of the VFW because of a TABC license that we have with our cantinas. So, all the essential services we provide for our veterans have been cut.”

That’s why the VFW district is asking the governor for a special exception to reopen because the social aspect is desperately needed.

Even though their doors are still technically shut, veterans like Wendy Pint say that fairs like this go a long way.

“We’re losing way too many brothers and sisters every day to mental health and suicide,” she said.

“Me myself, being a survivor, you have people to turn to and that means everything to us.”

The Davis' say that in light of the success of today’s event, she and her husband are planning even more mental health fairs in the coming weeks.

Area man in jail for online solicitation of a minor

Updated: 6 hours ago
33 year-old Kevin Dewayne Williams of Gatesville was arrested by Woodway Detectives Thursday and booked into the McLennan County Jail after he was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, according to police.

Bus drivers and subs needed

Updated: 7 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Area police chief charged with sexual assault

Updated: 19 hours ago
Crawford police Chief Clay Bruton has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by the Texas Rangers.

Local parents make switch from virtual to in-person learning

Updated: 19 hours ago
By Rosemond Crown
Some Central Texas school districts are seeing more students returning to the classroom weeks after schools started.

Some parents making the switch from virtual to in person

Updated: 20 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Local high school football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
A local high school football game was canceled 30 minutes before kickoff Friday night after a player on one of the teams tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19: Area case count tops 18,000, death toll rises to more than 250

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Staff
More than 180 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths were reported Friday in Central Texas,increasing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 18,000 and the death toll to more than 250 while the statewide toll rose to nearly 14,000.

Police identify driver killed when pickup veered off local road, plowed into home

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Staff
Police Friday identified the driver of a pickup who died after his truck veered off a local roadway and plowed into a home.

Iconic ‘Round Bank’ won’t be around much longer

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Staff
Crews using heavy equipment Friday were tearing down the walls of the iconic “Round Bank,” whose distinctive design has caught the eyes of Interstate 35 travelers for four decades.

Local school district needs bus drivers, substitutes

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Drake Lawson
One Central Texas school district has a problem that districts around the state share; it needs bus drivers and substitute teachers.